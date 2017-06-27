Quick Bites: 1912 Turns Two
Join Tucson's rising star brewing company, 1912, for a second anniversary party on Saturday, July 1. Following a " Starry Night " theme, the brewery will donate a portion of the evening's proceeds to the Make-a-Wish Arizona. For every pint purchased, 1912 will work toward granting wishes.
