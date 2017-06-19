Puppy rescue inspires Tucson business owner to help other animals

TUCSON, AZ - The rescue of a puppy abandoned in a pickup at a Tucson mall has inspired the truck's owner to help raise funds for Pima Animal Care Center's Medical Fund. According to a news release from PACC, shoppers at Park Place Mall found the puppy in the bed of a truck owned by Kim Scanlan on Saturday, June 17. Investigators from the Tucson Police Department and PACC determined that someone had left the puppy named Zoey in the truck while Scanlan was inside the mall.

