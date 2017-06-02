Poutine Parking Problem
The Memorial Day Weekend is traditionally celebrated with pool parties, barbeque and good-times. However, on Fourth Avenue, a few merchants rang in the holiday with passive-aggressive power moves and parallel parking wars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented and Transgender
|6 hr
|Gordon G
|3
|Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14)
|May 25
|Debbie
|12
|Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooti...
|May 25
|Frogface Kate
|18
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|May 24
|Eggbreaker81
|5
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|May 23
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|6
|Would you bang Erin Christiansen (Aug '10)
|May 23
|longschlong
|44
|what happened to The Morning Blends Ann Laurice... (Jun '13)
|May 19
|Sixthree
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC