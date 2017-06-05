Pima County extends financial support...

Pima County extends financial support for Tucson hospital

Pima County is extending its financial support of a Tucson hospital and graduate medical education provided by the University of Arizona. The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved renewal of the county's partnership with Banner University Medical Center South through June 2019 for $15 million annually.

