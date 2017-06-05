Pima County extends financial support for Tucson hospital
Pima County is extending its financial support of a Tucson hospital and graduate medical education provided by the University of Arizona. The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved renewal of the county's partnership with Banner University Medical Center South through June 2019 for $15 million annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|17 hr
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Mon
|PrufSammy
|11
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Mon
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
|Undocumented and Transgender
|Jun 2
|Gordon G
|2
|Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14)
|May 25
|Debbie
|12
|Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooti...
|May 25
|Frogface Kate
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC