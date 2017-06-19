Pima County approves funding for emer...

Pima County approves funding for emergency food and clothing

14 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Pima County has approved more than $4 million in outside agency funding for the next budget year. Included in that is $739,000 for emergency food and clothing, restoring the funding which was cut following the economic downturn.

