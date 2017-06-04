Pear Theatre Announces New Artistic Director
After fifteen seasons of delivering quality, intimate theatre by passionate artists to Peninsula audiences, Pear Theatre founder and Artistic Director Diane Tasca is stepping down. A comprehensive search for a replacement led the Pear Theatre Board of Directors to confirm the appointment of local actor, teacher, and director Betsy Kruse Craig to the position, making her just the second person to helm this small but mighty theatr E. Craig will officially step into the role beginning August 1, for the 2017-18 season.
