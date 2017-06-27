Palin suing The New York Times for de...

Palin suing The New York Times for defamation

Titled "America's Lethal Politics," the editorial was published after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot while practicing for a congressional baseball game. To further its point that politics can incite violence, the editorial portrayed Palin as responsible for the 2011 shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords in Tucson, Arizona.

