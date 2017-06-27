Palin suing The New York Times for defamation
Titled "America's Lethal Politics," the editorial was published after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot while practicing for a congressional baseball game. To further its point that politics can incite violence, the editorial portrayed Palin as responsible for the 2011 shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords in Tucson, Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|Mon
|Molly
|15
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 24
|Calgon take me away
|7
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC