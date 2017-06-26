Overnight fire damages northwest side...

Overnight fire damages northwest side restaurant

TUCSON, AZ - Crews battled an overnight fire that caused major damage to a restaurant on the northwest side of Tucson early Sunday morning. At around 1:00 a.m. crews responded to a fire at the Denny's on Oracle and River Road, according to the Northwest Fire District.

