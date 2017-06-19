Over Stepping Bounds

Over Stepping Bounds

9 hrs ago

The Border Patrol arrested four undocumented border-crossers receiving medical attention at a humanitarian-aid station on June 15, breaking with years of precedent. A helicopter, 15 trucks, two quadrant vehicles and 30 armed agents descended on the medical-aid station, federal search-warrants in hand, after tracking a group of migrants for 18 miles, according to the humanitarian-aid group, No More Deaths, which runs the medical-aid station in Arivaca, Arizona, less than 15 miles from the Arizona-Mexico border.

