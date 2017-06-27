Officials in Cochise County watching ...

Officials in Cochise County watching new fire north of Douglas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

ELFRIDA, AZ - The Swiss Helm Fire in Cochise County is drawing the attention of officials in the area on Wednesday, June 28. The fire is estimated to be about 400 acres, but is burning near the towns of Elfrida and McNeal, north of Douglas. Tucson News Now's Kevin Adger is headed to Elfrida to meet with the public information officer assigned to the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11) Mon Molly 15
Best area to move to in Tuscon. Jun 24 Calgon take me away 7
xanan=x bars Jun 20 mcnopes 3
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Jun 15 Mike 5
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) Jun 13 Andreevich 127
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 8 rsss1 14
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) Jun 7 Denny 7
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,107 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC