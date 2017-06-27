Officials in Cochise County watching new fire north of Douglas
ELFRIDA, AZ - The Swiss Helm Fire in Cochise County is drawing the attention of officials in the area on Wednesday, June 28. The fire is estimated to be about 400 acres, but is burning near the towns of Elfrida and McNeal, north of Douglas. Tucson News Now's Kevin Adger is headed to Elfrida to meet with the public information officer assigned to the fire.
