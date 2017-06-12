NYT issues correction to editorial li...

NYT issues correction to editorial linking Giffords shooting to Palin

21 hrs ago

The Times has issued a correction to a column linking the shooting of Giffords to Palin. The New York Times has published an editor's note correcting an editorial that linked the 2011 shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords in Tucson, Ariz., to a fund-raising email by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

