Navy Ship Named For Gun Violence Survivor Gabrielle Giffords Commissioned
The U.S. Navy on Saturday commissioned a warship named for former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords , making it the third Navy ship ever to be named after a living woman. Giffords resigned her House seat in 2012 after surviving an assassination attempt at a grocery story in Tucson, Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
|Undocumented and Transgender
|Jun 2
|Gordon G
|2
|Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14)
|May 25
|Debbie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC