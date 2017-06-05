Navy Ship Named For Gun Violence Surv...

Navy Ship Named For Gun Violence Survivor Gabrielle Giffords Commissioned

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Switched

The U.S. Navy on Saturday commissioned a warship named for former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords , making it the third Navy ship ever to be named after a living woman. Giffords resigned her House seat in 2012 after surviving an assassination attempt at a grocery story in Tucson, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 8 rsss1 14
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) Jun 7 Denny 7
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... Jun 6 FeedbackLocal 4
Crooked Tucson Judges Jun 5 Quotable Quotes 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Jun 4 Eggbreaker81 7
News Undocumented and Transgender Jun 2 Gordon G 2
Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14) May 25 Debbie 12
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC