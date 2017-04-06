Namedropper 6-4-17
Employees of El Senor Taco, 5836 E. 32nd St., Suite 1, and members of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce celebrate a recent ribbon cutting at the restaurant. Dr. Alfred Maese recently became the new president of the Yuma Orchestra Association , after serving on the YOA board of directors and playing the clarinet in the AWC orchestra for three years.
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|7 hr
|PrufSammy
|11
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|9 hr
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Eggbreaker81
|7
|Undocumented and Transgender
|Fri
|Gordon G
|2
|Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14)
|May 25
|Debbie
|12
|Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooti...
|May 25
|Frogface Kate
|18
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|May 23
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|6
