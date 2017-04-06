Namedropper 6-4-17

Employees of El Senor Taco, 5836 E. 32nd St., Suite 1, and members of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce celebrate a recent ribbon cutting at the restaurant. Dr. Alfred Maese recently became the new president of the Yuma Orchestra Association , after serving on the YOA board of directors and playing the clarinet in the AWC orchestra for three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.