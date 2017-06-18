Namedropper 6-18-17
Yulissa Aldana, a 2017 graduate of Kofa High School, won the Congressional Art Competition in Congressional District Arizona 03. She was contacted by the office of Congressman Raul M. Grijalva. Her artwork will be recognized in Washington D.C. on June 29, and be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
