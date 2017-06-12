Merger in the making for Tucson 911 c...

Merger in the making for Tucson 911 center

KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Jobs in a 911 communication center come with long hours, short breaks, plenty of stress and constant turnover. So why would the city of Tucson consider adding to the responsibilities for the staff inside already focused on multiple screens? It could reduce the turnover and the wait time for emergency calls, according to supervisors leading the research and training for a possible merger of multiple positions between the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department.

