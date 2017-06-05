Matchbox Twenty announces new headlin...

Matchbox Twenty announces new headlining dates

WJXA-FM Nashville

Matchbox Twenty and their pals Counting Crows will be kicking off a lengthy tour July 12 called A Brief History of Everything. But separately, Matchbox Twenty has now announced a series of headlining dates for August, September and October.

