Local Syrian refugee reacts to Supreme Court travel ban ruling
TUCSON, AZ - Mohammad Algasem, Syrian refugee, has anxiously waited for nearly four months for his family to join him in Tucson. "Your soul was suffering sometimes," Algasem said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|17 hr
|Molly
|15
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 24
|Calgon take me away
|7
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC