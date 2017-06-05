ITC Announces Michael Daranyi as New Vice President, Finance and Treasurer
ITC Holdings Corp. announced that Michael Daranyi has joined the company as vice president, finance and treasurer. He will be responsible for all treasury and cash management activities, financial planning and analysis, management reporting and risk management and insurance functions for the company.
