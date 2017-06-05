ITC Announces Michael Daranyi as New ...

ITC Announces Michael Daranyi as New Vice President, Finance and Treasurer

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

ITC Holdings Corp. announced that Michael Daranyi has joined the company as vice president, finance and treasurer. He will be responsible for all treasury and cash management activities, financial planning and analysis, management reporting and risk management and insurance functions for the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Mon PrufSammy 11
Crooked Tucson Judges Mon Quotable Quotes 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Sun Eggbreaker81 7
News Undocumented and Transgender Jun 2 Gordon G 2
Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14) May 25 Debbie 12
News Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooti... May 25 Frogface Kate 18
Best area to move to in Tuscon. May 23 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 6
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Pima County was issued at June 06 at 3:08AM MST

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC