In-Tuned workshop coming to Halifax

Every health care practitioner or teacher who works with children with a brain-based disorder is only too aware there is a shortage of professionals available in this field. To help remedy this situation, Julia Grover-Barrey, an occupational therapist in Tucson, Arizona, has developed a hands-on workshop geared toward parents of children with a brain-based disorder, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, teachers, teachers' assistants, child and school psychologists, respite/habilitation workers, daycare/early childhood staff and foster parents.

