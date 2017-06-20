In The Flesh: Toilet Paper Dress-Up! Cheeky Tassel Queens! Flashy...

Matt Finish shows some skin during his burlesque routine during Culture Shock at H2O in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday, June 8. On a recent Thursday night on the outdoor patio of H2O, drag queens in stiletto heels towered over showgoers and divas strutted in sequined gowns. LGBTQ and cis-gendered people gathered for Tora Woloshin's opening act.

