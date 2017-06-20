In The Flesh: Toilet Paper Dress-Up! Cheeky Tassel Queens! Flashy...
Matt Finish shows some skin during his burlesque routine during Culture Shock at H2O in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday, June 8. On a recent Thursday night on the outdoor patio of H2O, drag queens in stiletto heels towered over showgoers and divas strutted in sequined gowns. LGBTQ and cis-gendered people gathered for Tora Woloshin's opening act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|xanan=x bars
|14 hr
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC