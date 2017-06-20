Impact of new minimum wage on Arizona jobs
TUCSON, AZ - Numbers released by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Arizona added 10,800 new jobs in the food and beverage industry in the first four months of 2017. It was thought, when the new minimum wage kicked in on January 1, the industry would shed jobs.
