Human, drug smuggling attempts stopped at immigration checkpoints
WILLCOX, AZ - Over the weekend U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped drug and human smuggling attempts at two immigration checkpoints over the weekend. More than 220 pounds of marijuana were seized and a man from Mexico was found in a vehicle's trunk by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Willcox Station, during separate incidents on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. BP agents stopped a vehicle at the State Route 191 immigration checkpoint on Saturday, June 24, and pulled it for secondary inspection after a BP canine alerted to possible drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|Molly
|15
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 24
|Calgon take me away
|7
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC