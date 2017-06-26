Human, drug smuggling attempts stopped at immigration checkpoints

WILLCOX, AZ - Over the weekend U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped drug and human smuggling attempts at two immigration checkpoints over the weekend. More than 220 pounds of marijuana were seized and a man from Mexico was found in a vehicle's trunk by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Willcox Station, during separate incidents on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. BP agents stopped a vehicle at the State Route 191 immigration checkpoint on Saturday, June 24, and pulled it for secondary inspection after a BP canine alerted to possible drugs.

