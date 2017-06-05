Help for Salvation Army's Operation Chill Out
TUCSON, AZ - With temperatures reaching more than 102 degrees, the Salvation Army has brought out the coolers for Operation Chill Out. According to the Salvation Army any time the temperature is over 102 degrees, they will have a volunteer go out and give water, hats, sunscreen to the homeless in the community.
