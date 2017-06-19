Heat wave hits Southwest on 1st day o...

Heat wave hits Southwest on 1st day of summer

20 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Crew members building the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway take a break as they try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix. Victor Giles, a crew member building the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, sits in an air conditioned cab of a truck as he keeps hydrated while trying to stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.

