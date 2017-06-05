Happening Now: Fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Tanque Verde
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Police Department are responding to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Tanque Verde Road on Sunday afternoon . Eastbound and westbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours on Tanque Verde between Dos Hombres Drive and Pantano Road, according to Kimberly Bay, Public Information Officer for TPD.
