GeoQuiz: A white dove, a mouse - and a tornado?
This grand edifice, located a few miles from Tucson, Arizona, is the mission of San Xavier del Bac, established in 1694 although the church we see today was begun in the late 1700s and then underwent massive renovations after an earthquake in 1887. The mission is known as the White Dove of the Desert, although its most famous legends involve the carved cat depicted in two places on the mission facade and its hunt for a mouse, also depicted twice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
|Undocumented and Transgender
|Jun 2
|Gordon G
|2
|Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14)
|May 25
|Debbie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC