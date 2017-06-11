GeoQuiz: A white dove, a mouse - and a tornado?

This grand edifice, located a few miles from Tucson, Arizona, is the mission of San Xavier del Bac, established in 1694 although the church we see today was begun in the late 1700s and then underwent massive renovations after an earthquake in 1887. The mission is known as the White Dove of the Desert, although its most famous legends involve the carved cat depicted in two places on the mission facade and its hunt for a mouse, also depicted twice.

