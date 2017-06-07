She'll be joined by some other trailblazing women at the celebration in Texas: former secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Second Lady Jill Biden.Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords to get ship named for her - joining Martha Washington She'll be joined by some other trailblazing women at the celebration in Texas: former secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Second Lady Jill Biden.Former Arizona Rep. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sTp1zU In this Saturday, June 3, 2017 photo, the U.S. Navy's newest littoral combat ship, U.S.S. Gabrielle Giffords arrives in Galveston, Texas.. The 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords will be commissioned this weekend in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.