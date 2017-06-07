Gabby Giffords to get ship named for ...

Gabby Giffords to get ship named for her - joining Martha Washington

7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords to get ship named for her - joining Martha Washington She'll be joined by some other trailblazing women at the celebration in Texas: former secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Second Lady Jill Biden. In this Saturday, June 3, 2017 photo, the U.S. Navy's newest littoral combat ship, U.S.S. Gabrielle Giffords arrives in Galveston, Texas. The 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords will be commissioned this weekend in Texas.

