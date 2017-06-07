Gabby Giffords to get ship named for her - joining Martha Washington
She'll be joined by some other trailblazing women at the celebration in Texas: former secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Second Lady Jill Biden.Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords to get ship named for her - joining Martha Washington She'll be joined by some other trailblazing women at the celebration in Texas: former secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Second Lady Jill Biden.Former Arizona Rep. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sTp1zU In this Saturday, June 3, 2017 photo, the U.S. Navy's newest littoral combat ship, U.S.S. Gabrielle Giffords arrives in Galveston, Texas.. The 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords will be commissioned this weekend in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|5 hr
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Tue
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 5
|PrufSammy
|11
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
|Undocumented and Transgender
|Jun 2
|Gordon G
|2
|Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14)
|May 25
|Debbie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC