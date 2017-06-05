Fire spotted and put out overnight in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A Cochise County Sheriff's Deputy spotted a small fire burning in a remote location of Sierra Vista on Saturday. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says a Sheriff's Deputy observed the fire in the area of the Sierra Vista Bus Barn off of Buffalo Soldier Trail around 1:00 a.m. Fry Fire District crews responded and were able to put the fire out.

