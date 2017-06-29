Fire restrictions remain for July 4th...

Fire restrictions remain for July 4th holiday weekend

TUCSON, AZ - An attempt to escape the heat in higher elevations comes with a warning this holiday weekend. The hottest June on record in Tucson is leading fire officials to keep fire restrictions in place through the July 4th holiday in public lands.

