Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Arizona

WASHINGTON, June 3 -- The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Arizona. *** MILITARY $286,684 Federal Contract Awarded to Airtronics COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3 -- Airtronics Inc., Tucson, Arizona, won a $286,683.80 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for hydraulic pump parts kits.

