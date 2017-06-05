Farley expected to announce bid for AZ governor
Democratic state Sen. Steve Farley is expected to announce he's formally entering the race to knock Republican Gov. Doug Ducey out of office next year. Farley has scheduled a Monday afternoon event in his hometown of Tucson to make an announcement.
