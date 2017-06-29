Escape the Heat with These Summer Blo...

Escape the Heat with These Summer Blockbusters

Cult Classics Series : On Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, The Loft will show cult classic Whatever Happened to Baby Jane. This film partners two of Hollywood's iconic stars-Joan Crawford and Bette Davis-to create a timelessly comedic psychological thriller.

