Dreamers get reprieve, their parents don't
TUCSON, AZ - The Department of Homeland Security has signed an order rescinding an Executive Order signed by President Barack Obama in 2014 which would have given status to parents of Dreamer children. "Dreamers" are young people who were brought to the United States by their parents before 2010 but who have not achieved US citizenship or resident status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC