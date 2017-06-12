Dreamers get reprieve, their parents ...

Dreamers get reprieve, their parents don't

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The Department of Homeland Security has signed an order rescinding an Executive Order signed by President Barack Obama in 2014 which would have given status to parents of Dreamer children. "Dreamers" are young people who were brought to the United States by their parents before 2010 but who have not achieved US citizenship or resident status.

