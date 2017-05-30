Documents provide glimpse into investigation of Vail teen's death
TUCSON, AZ - Newly released court documents are giving the public new details about the investigation of the death of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb. A passerby found Glomb's body on May 11 in the desert in the area of the 10100 block of S. Steve Street, south of East Mary Ann Cleveland Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14)
|May 25
|Debbie
|12
|Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooti...
|May 25
|Frogface Kate
|18
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|May 24
|Eggbreaker81
|5
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|May 23
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|6
|Would you bang Erin Christiansen (Aug '10)
|May 23
|longschlong
|44
|what happened to The Morning Blends Ann Laurice... (Jun '13)
|May 19
|Sixthree
|11
|After 35 years, Marana ends relationship with PACC
|May 18
|StaysHomeCuzILikeTo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC