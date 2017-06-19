Dallas narrows search for new police ...

Dallas narrows search for new police chief to 8 candidates

City Manager T.C. Broadnax on Wednesday named the finalists to replace David Brown, who retired in October. There are three internal candidates including Deputy Chief Malik Aziz, the executive director of the National Black Police Association.

