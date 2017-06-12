Could snake venom help heart patients?
An experimental antiplatelet drug has surprising bite. Based on a protein found in snake venom, the new drug prevented blood clotting in mice without causing excessive bleeding after an injury, according to research published Thursday in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
|Undocumented and Transgender
|Jun 2
|Gordon G
|2
|Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14)
|May 25
|Debbie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC