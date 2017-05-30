Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses bri...

Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousands to TCC

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - If your weekend plans includes heading downtown, you might want to prepare for a few extra thousand people in the area. The Tucson Convention Center will be packed for the next several weekends because of the Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses annual gatherings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) 8 hr Milkmaid87 6
News Undocumented and Transgender Fri Gordon G 2
Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14) May 25 Debbie 12
News Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooti... May 25 Frogface Kate 18
Best area to move to in Tuscon. May 23 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 6
Poll Would you bang Erin Christiansen (Aug '10) May 23 longschlong 44
what happened to The Morning Blends Ann Laurice... (Jun '13) May 19 Sixthree 11
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,498,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC