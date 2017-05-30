Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousands to TCC
TUCSON, AZ - If your weekend plans includes heading downtown, you might want to prepare for a few extra thousand people in the area. The Tucson Convention Center will be packed for the next several weekends because of the Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses annual gatherings.
