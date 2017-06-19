Cochise Co. Sheriff investigating early morning homicide

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 22. According to a news release, the CCSO received a call around 1:14 a.m. Thursday from a woman who said her son had been shot, she told deputies she was calling from her home in the 4000 block of Sagebrush south of Sierra Vista. CCSO deputies arrived on scene a short time later with emergency crews and found a 33-year-old man with an apparent gun shot wound to the upper body.

