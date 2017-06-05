City council questions funding

City council questions funding

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The chairman of the Rio Nuevo board, Fletcher McCusker, aimed to soothe the fears of several Tucson city council members about its spending habits during a meeting on Tuesday. Rio Nuevo has sparked about $250 million in construction and business investment in downtown by providing incentives or seed money for a variety of projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... 14 hr FeedbackLocal 4
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Mon PrufSammy 11
Crooked Tucson Judges Mon Quotable Quotes 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Jun 4 Eggbreaker81 7
News Undocumented and Transgender Jun 2 Gordon G 2
Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14) May 25 Debbie 12
News Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooti... May 25 Frogface Kate 18
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Pima County was issued at June 07 at 9:46AM MST

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,895 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC