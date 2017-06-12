CBP: Female sex offender tried to ent...

CBP: Female sex offender tried to enter U.S. illegally

TUCSON, AZ - A woman with prior sex offender and kidnapping charges was arrested while trying to enter the United States, federal officials said. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 43-year-old Esmeralda Mendez Madrigal was arrested Wednesday, June 14. Madrigal is a Mexican woman who was caught "illegally entering the United States," agents said.

