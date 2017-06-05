Cannabis Derivative Stops Young Girl'...

Cannabis Derivative Stops Young Girl's Seizures; How Cannabidiol Treats Rare Form Of Epilepsy

12 hrs ago

Earlier this year, doctors feared the worst when a young girl with a rare form of epilepsy began experiencing non-stop seizures and had to be placed in a medically induced coma. No treatments worked until she was given the marijuana derivative cannabidiol , which stopped the seizures.

