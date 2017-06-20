C-Path and CDISC announce public review period for Duchenne Therapeutic Area Standard

TUCSON, Ariz., and AUSTIN, Texas - June 13, 2017 - The Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium and Critical Path Institute announce the availability of a Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapeutic area user guide for public review. The review period for the TAUG-DMD v1.0 began on May 8, 2017, and runs through July 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.