Border Patrol arrests 2 sex offenders who were previously deported
Two convicted sex offenders were arrested in separate incidents in southern Arizona, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Border Patrol arrests 2 sex offenders who were previously deported Two convicted sex offenders were arrested in separate incidents in southern Arizona, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|Molly
|15
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 24
|Calgon take me away
|7
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC