Border Patrol Agents Bust Migrants Se...

Border Patrol Agents Bust Migrants Seeking Medical Aid at No More Deaths Desert Camp

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tucson Weekly

The Border Patrol arrested four undocumented border-crossers receiving medical attention at a humanitarian-aid station on Thursday evening, breaking with years of precedent. A helicopter, 15 trucks, two quadrant vehicles and 30 armed agents descended on the medical-aid station, search warrants in hand, after tracking a group of migrants for 18 miles, according to the humanitarian-aid group, No More Deaths, which runs the humanitarian-aid station in Arivaca, Arizona, less than 15 miles from the Arizona-Mexico border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Thu Mike 5
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) Jun 13 Andreevich 127
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 8 rsss1 14
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) Jun 7 Denny 7
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... Jun 6 FeedbackLocal 4
Crooked Tucson Judges Jun 5 Quotable Quotes 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Jun 4 Eggbreaker81 7
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Pima County was issued at June 17 at 5:36AM MST

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC