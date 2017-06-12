Bernard Goldberg:

In 2011, after a lunatic in Tucson, Arizona shot Democratic Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, wounded almost 20 more, and killed six, including a 9-year old girl, it took the liberal media elite a nanosecond to pin the crime on - who else? - conservative Republicans and their supposed "toxic rhetoric." While police were still scouring the crime scene, Paul Krugman, the New York Times hard left columnist wrote: "Where's that toxic rhetoric coming from? Let's not make a false pretense of balance: it's coming, overwhelmingly, from the right.

