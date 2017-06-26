Assistant Town Manager Mike Hein has expressed interest in replacing Dave Bullock as town manager.
In a June 23 email, Hein told the Town Commission he would like to be considered to fill the role. "I believe that my experience and my passion for this community make me an exceptional candidate to provide the leadership for this organization," Hein wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|45 min
|Molly
|15
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 24
|Calgon take me away
|7
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC