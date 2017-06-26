Assistant Town Manager Mike Hein has ...

Assistant Town Manager Mike Hein has expressed interest in replacing Dave Bullock as town manager.

In a June 23 email, Hein told the Town Commission he would like to be considered to fill the role. "I believe that my experience and my passion for this community make me an exceptional candidate to provide the leadership for this organization," Hein wrote.

