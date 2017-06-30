Artist Richard Zelens Stages Open Stu...

Artist Richard Zelens Stages Open Studio and Sale at His Home This Weekend

Expressionist painter Richard Zelens has been showing his colorful works in many galleries of late. He had a lovely sky-and-mountain piece in the Day for Night show up at Tohono Chul this past winter and he's turned into a regular at Raices Taller and Contreras.

