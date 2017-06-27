Arizona football recruiting: Junior college offensive lineman Maisen...
If there's one position group the Arizona Wildcats need to replenish it's offensive line, and they've at least done some of that by landing a verbal commitment from junior college offensive tackle Maisen Knight . "Blessed to announce that I have committed to play football at the University of Arizona! #BearDown" Knight tweeted out on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|Mon
|Molly
|15
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 24
|Calgon take me away
|7
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC