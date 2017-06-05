Arizona football recruiting: 3-star cornerback Christian Young looking at July decision
The Arizona Wildcats have put more focus on Texas this recruiting class, and it shows with the Lone Star State trailing only California for offerees. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound 3-star defensive back from Foster High School picked up his fourth offer from the Wildcats in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
|Undocumented and Transgender
|Jun 2
|Gordon G
|2
|Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14)
|May 25
|Debbie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC