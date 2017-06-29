Arizona basketball: Archie Miller to earn higher salary than Sean Miller at Indiana
Despite being a head coach for seven years fewer than his older brother, Archie Miller is set to make substantially more than Sean Miller at his new gig with the Indiana Hoosiers . According to the Indy Star , Archie's contract at IU, which runs through March 2024, is worth up to $24 million and will pay him an average of $3.35 million per year and could pass the $4 million mark after incentives.
