Arizona basketball: Archie Miller to earn higher salary than Sean Miller at Indiana

Despite being a head coach for seven years fewer than his older brother, Archie Miller is set to make substantially more than Sean Miller at his new gig with the Indiana Hoosiers . According to the Indy Star , Archie's contract at IU, which runs through March 2024, is worth up to $24 million and will pay him an average of $3.35 million per year and could pass the $4 million mark after incentives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.